Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Trading Down 5.5%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 124,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, sale and development of diamond based resource properties. It also engages in the development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia project. The company was founded on September 17, 1985 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.