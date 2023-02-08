Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $67.67 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market capitalization of $67.67 million and $2.27 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Financial Exchange alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00442081 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,738.77 or 0.29284259 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.00421440 BTC.

Digital Financial Exchange Profile

Digital Financial Exchange’s launch date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Financial Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Financial Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.