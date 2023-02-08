Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $268.35

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.35 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.01). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 328.60 ($3.95), with a volume of 754,458 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.03) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,751.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 299.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

