Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.04-8.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22. Eaton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.04-$8.44 EPS.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $164.49 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $167.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.01.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,880.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Eaton by 12.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 115,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.