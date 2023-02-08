eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $693.35 million and $17.69 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,567.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.12 or 0.00572148 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00185160 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00050049 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC.
About eCash
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,303,142,173,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
