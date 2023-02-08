Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Down 1.2%

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.51 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.50). Approximately 96,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 276,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.51).

Eckoh Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.18. The firm has a market cap of £122.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,200.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

