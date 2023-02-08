Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Trading Up 1%

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.37). Approximately 22,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.31).

Elixirr International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 512.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 572.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £244.79 million and a PE ratio of 2,304.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elixirr International news, insider Simon Retter bought 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £64,998.15 ($78,132.17).

About Elixirr International

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers creative, marketing, and self-funded transformation services. The company offers its services for various industries, such as automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

