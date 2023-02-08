Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 78.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 42,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $102.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

