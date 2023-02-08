EMG Holdings L.P. Purchases New Holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in SmartRent by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in SmartRent by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Up 1.0 %

SMRT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,108. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 62.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.

SmartRent Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.