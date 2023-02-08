EMG Holdings L.P. Purchases New Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,250,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,000. Globalstar comprises about 0.7% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. EMG Holdings L.P. owned about 0.18% of Globalstar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 27.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globalstar by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 12.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 94,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Globalstar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 170.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $620,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,098,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globalstar Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 239,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

