Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded to Underperform at CSFB

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$52.00. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.40.

Shares of ENB traded down C$1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$53.27. 9,574,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,746. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The company has a market cap of C$107.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at C$8,131,821.57. In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at C$8,131,821.57. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at C$54,185,472.80.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

