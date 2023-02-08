Energi Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and $153,953.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00086987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00065342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00024700 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,420,451 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

