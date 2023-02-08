EOS Price Reaches $1.08 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. EOS has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $122.05 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00004732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004774 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000883 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,082,180,670 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

