Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Equifax also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.05-$7.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.13.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.20. 1,017,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.05. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $243.79. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Equifax

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 41.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 11.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 144.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

