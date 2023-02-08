Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.51. Approximately 944,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 874,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.18.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.