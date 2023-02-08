Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 8th (1COV, ADLRF, B4B3, BAS, BNP, COK, EOAN, EVK, FPE, HNR1)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 8th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($47.31) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$21.00.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €9.00 ($9.68) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €53.00 ($56.99) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €68.00 ($73.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €41.00 ($44.09) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €44.00 ($47.31) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.75 ($10.48) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €20.00 ($21.51) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €42.00 ($45.16) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €210.00 ($225.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €182.00 ($195.70) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €908.00 ($976.34) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $250.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was given a $46.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €130.00 ($139.78) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $29.00.

