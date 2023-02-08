Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 8th (1COV, ADLRF, B4B3, BAS, BNP, COK, EOAN, EVK, FPE, HNR1)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 8th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($47.31) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$21.00.

was given a €9.00 ($9.68) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €53.00 ($56.99) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €68.00 ($73.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €41.00 ($44.09) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €44.00 ($47.31) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.75 ($10.48) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €20.00 ($21.51) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €42.00 ($45.16) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €210.00 ($225.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €182.00 ($195.70) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €908.00 ($976.34) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $250.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was given a $46.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €130.00 ($139.78) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $29.00.

