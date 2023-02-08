Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 8th (AAL, AXP, BMRC, COST, DAL, GNGYF, HSY, KHNGY, LC, MKTAY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 8th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $186.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. The firm currently has GBX 150 ($1.80) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 100 ($1.20).

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Redburn Partners currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

