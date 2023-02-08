ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

ESE stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 64,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,019. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESE shares. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens upped their price target on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Stories

