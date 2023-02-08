ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

ESE stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 64,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,019. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESE shares. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens upped their price target on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

