ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

ESE traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $99.60. 64,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

