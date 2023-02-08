Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.53-$14.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.53 to $14.97 EPS.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS stock traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $232.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.45. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $205.24 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.55.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

