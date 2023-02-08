Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,073. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Exelixis by 167.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,672,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 214,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Articles

