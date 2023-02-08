EZCORP, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EZCORP in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for EZCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.82 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

EZPW stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $510.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. EZCORP has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

Further Reading

