F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.30. 434,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,746. F5 has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $217.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $312,126.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,733.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,825 shares of company stock worth $3,145,959. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.