FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 10,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
FAT Brands Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.
FAT Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.79%.
FAT Brands Company Profile
FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.
