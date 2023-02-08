FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 10,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

FAT Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FAT Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FAT Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 13.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.