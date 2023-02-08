Fei USD (FEI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $710,595.85

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $422.90 million and approximately $710,595.85 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99789296 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,090,654.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

