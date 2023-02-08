Fetch.ai 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $397.95 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $382.31 million and approximately $397.95 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 63.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00086987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00065342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00024700 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

