Financial Contrast: Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) & Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and Broad Street Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $131.48 million 6.33 $135.25 million ($1.19) -11.57 Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 1.53 -$9.51 million N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ellington Financial and Broad Street Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus price target of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Ellington Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ellington Financial has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial -40.37% 9.99% 1.76% Broad Street Realty -35.38% -25.68% -4.62%

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Broad Street Realty on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

