Financial Contrast: Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) vs. BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Dine Brands Global has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Brands has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dine Brands Global and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global 9.62% -36.73% 5.31% BT Brands -1.16% -1.47% -1.02%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 1 6 0 2.86 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dine Brands Global and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus price target of $84.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.08%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than BT Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dine Brands Global and BT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $896.17 million 1.42 $97.86 million $5.36 15.17 BT Brands $11.47 million 0.94 $610,000.00 ($0.04) -41.75

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dine Brands Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of BT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats BT Brands on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dine Brands Global



Dine Brands Global, Inc. owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. The Rental Operations segment covers rental income derived from lease or sublease agreements covering IHOP and Applebee’s franchised restaurants. The Company Restaurant segment includes retail sales from IHOP company-operated restaurants. The Financing Operations segment includes interest income from receivables for equipment leases and franchise fee notes generally associated with IHOP franchised restaurants developed before 2003. The company was founded by Jerry Lapin, Al Lapin, Jr. and Albert Kallis on July 7, 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

About BT Brands



BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

