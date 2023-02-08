First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCA opened at $791.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $885.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $777.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $803.81.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.45%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.
