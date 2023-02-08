First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.29-$2.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,386. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,383,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 78.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,998,000 after acquiring an additional 130,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

