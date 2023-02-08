First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.29-$2.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of FR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,386. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
