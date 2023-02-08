FirstService Co. (FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 11th

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

FirstService has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. FirstService has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstService to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

FSV traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.16. 678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,615. FirstService has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in FirstService by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FirstService by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

