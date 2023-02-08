FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.299 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

FirstService Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:FSV opened at C$192.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.78. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$145.76 and a 12 month high of C$205.48. The company has a market cap of C$8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 55.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$176.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$170.65.

Get FirstService alerts:

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.