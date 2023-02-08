FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.299 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
FirstService Trading Up 0.5 %
TSE:FSV opened at C$192.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.78. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$145.76 and a 12 month high of C$205.48. The company has a market cap of C$8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 55.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$176.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$170.65.
About FirstService
