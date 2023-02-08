FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.83 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.75-$17.25 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT stock traded down $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $208.94. The stock had a trading volume of 598,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.