FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.83 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.75-$17.25 EPS.
Shares of FLT stock traded down $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $208.94. The stock had a trading volume of 598,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
