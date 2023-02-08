FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.75-17.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80-3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.55-3.75 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.94. 598,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

