FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.39 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.75-$17.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,647. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

