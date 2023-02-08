Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.85. The stock had a trading volume of 173,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,231. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

