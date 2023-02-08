Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,680 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $117.63. 1,704,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,361. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.