Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $448.28-476.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.81 million. Forward Air also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.17. The stock had a trading volume of 191,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,153. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.26.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Forward Air by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

