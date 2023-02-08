Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $448.28-476.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.81 million. Forward Air also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.34 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.40.
Forward Air Stock Performance
Shares of FWRD stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.17. The stock had a trading volume of 191,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,153. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.26.
Insider Transactions at Forward Air
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Forward Air by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
Featured Articles
