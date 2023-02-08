Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 3,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 287,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Freedom Acquisition I Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom Acquisition I

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FACT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 251,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 2.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

