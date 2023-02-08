Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.45. 239,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,360. The company has a market cap of $194.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.75 and a 200 day moving average of $262.02.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

