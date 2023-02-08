Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,225 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 426.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. 202,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,419. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

