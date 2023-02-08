Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,155 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,175,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.52. 797,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,995,469. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

