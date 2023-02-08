Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.67. 498,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,696,888. The firm has a market cap of $257.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.94.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

