Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 20,940 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,940 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. 3,514,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,535,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

