FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,453,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,814,735.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 75,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $310,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $260,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $121,181.56.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $176,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $99,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $145,920.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $129,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $116,000.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,021. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FTC Solar by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Recommended Stories

