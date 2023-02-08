Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 27,701 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.42. 99,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.47.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.