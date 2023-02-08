Full Sail Capital LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FENY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 166,174 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 160,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 122,389 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 109.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 109,513 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. 735,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,985. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.