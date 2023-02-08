Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 2,159 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 258,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,250,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 136,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 61,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.82 and a 200 day moving average of $197.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

