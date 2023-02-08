FY2023 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Increased by Analyst

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $28.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $27.97. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $27.92 per share.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $481.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $408.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.07.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Articles

