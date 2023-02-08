Gamehost (TSE:GH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.92

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.92 and traded as high as C$8.00. Gamehost shares last traded at C$7.86, with a volume of 7,982 shares changing hands.

Gamehost Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

About Gamehost

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

(Get Rating)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.