Gamehost (TSE:GH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.92

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.92 and traded as high as C$8.00. Gamehost shares last traded at C$7.86, with a volume of 7,982 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.
